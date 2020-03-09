Roadwork resumed Sunday at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 in Hagåtña with police officers and additional contractors directing traffic to ensure a smooth flow.

While drivers saw some delays, they weren't the nearly hourlong waits experienced by drivers in bumper-to-bumper traffic last month.

The Department of Public Works said the contractor will be doing more work during the weekend at the intersection.

On Saturday, March 14, the DPW contractor will be installing traffic sensor loops along the southbound left turn lanes of Route 1 at the intersection with Route 8. There will be intermittent lane closures and lane shifts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, March 15, the DPW contractor will be milling and paving the westbound lanes on Route 8 at the intersection with Route 1. There will be lane closures and lane shifts in the area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DPW recommends the following alternative routes:

• Route 1 to Tiyan, Barrigada and Mongmong-Toto-Maite: Use Aspinall Avenue or Route 4 to Chalan Santo Papa

• Route 8 to Anigua, Sinajana, and Chalan Pago: Use Route 7A or Chalan Santo Papa to Route 4

• Route 8 to Tamuning: Use Tiyan Parkway

• Route 4 to Tamuning and Tumon: Use Route 7A to Tiyan Parkway

Additional roadwork

Roadwork also continues in other parts of the island. DPW encourages motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zones, and consider taking alternative routes.

Road striping in Barrigada

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 9 to 13, contractors will have to close or shift lanes as they paint road stripes on the following roads in Barrigada:

• the Route 8/8A/16 intersection

• the Route 8/10 intersection

• the Route 8/Canada-Toto Loop intersection

Route 3 widening

DPW said contractors will be performing construction work along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction. They ask drivers to be on the lookout for lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic along the route.

Harmon Industrial Park roadway rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue construction activities on Harmon Industrial Park Road, according to DPW.

There will be intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound lanes from Guam Solid Waste Authority to Black Construction between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.