Roadwork to continue at major intersections

There are a number of ongoing projects to improve Guam's roads and wastewater lines. That progress, however, will mean drivers should expect some delays or consider alternative routes.

The Department of Public Works was forced to reconsider traffic flow at the intersection of Routes 1 and 8 in Hagåtña when a road project caused nearly hourlong waits for some drivers a few weekends ago.

Officials also said beginning today, March 2, through Thursday, and again on Saturday, there will be some lane closures and shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Route 1-Route 8 intersection.

The DPW contractor will be installing traffic sensor loops along the southbound lanes of Route 1 at the intersection with Route 8. For the next few Sundays, the contractor will be milling and paving the roads leading to the intersection.

On March 8, access to Route 8 at the intersection will be closed. Workers will be milling and paving northbound lanes at the intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DPW said traffic will be rerouted as follows:

• Route 1 to Tiyan, Barrigada and Mongmong Toto Maite: Use Aspinall Avenue to Chalan Santo Papa

• Route 8 to Anigua, Sinajana, and Chalan Pago: Use Chalan Santo Papa to Route 4

• Route 8 to Tamuning: Use Tiyan Parkway

• Route 1 to Route 8: Use Route 4 to Chalan Santo Papa

DPW also recommends the following alternative routes for drivers:

• Route 1 to Sinajana and Chalan Pago: Use Aspinall Avenue to West O’Brien Drive to Route 7A to Route 4

• Route 4 to Tamuning and Tumon: Use Route 7A to Tiyan Parkway

Other roadwork

DPW noted additional roadwork will be underway at other areas of the island.

Route 3 widening

Various construction activities are ongoing along Route 3 from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction. There may be lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic along the project corridor.

On Thursday, March 5, traffic along Route 3 between Route 28 and White Market will shift to the newly paved roadway on the east side of the Route 3 corridor.

Harmon Industrial Park roadway rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue construction activities on Harmon Industrial Park Road. There will be intermittent lane closures on westbound lanes from Siket Street to Ilipog Drive between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will also be intermittent lane closures along the eastbound and westbound lanes from Metal Lane to Green Market between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Guam Waterworks Authority work on Route 4

While it isn’t a DPW project, the Guam Waterworks Authority Route 4 sewage line project is causing some traffic changes in Hagåtña.

There’s no left turn at the intersection of Route 4 and West O'Brien Drive, near the Guam Judicial Center, as GWA crews continue to work on a yearlong project.

The project, which started near McDonald's in Hagåtña, is moving toward the intersection of Routes 1 and 4 near Chief Kepuha Park. Over the weekend, contractors could be seen working along Route 4 and also on Route 1. There have been no additional road advisories from GWA but drivers should be careful as they approach the intersection.