Robber detained after using meth eight times

A man who was on supervised release on federal charges of conspiracy to commit robbery was taken back into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday after allegations were made that he used meth eight times since December 2019.

Benjamin Charfauros appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to answer to the violations filed by the Adult Probation Office.

Court documents state Charfauros submitted three diluted urine samples during separate drug tests with the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

He also admitted to authorities that he used meth on Dec. 24, 27 and 31, 2019; and this year on Jan. 19 and 26, and Feb. 5, 6 and 16.

Charfauros is additionally accused of failing to report to three drug tests.

Defense attorney William Gavras requested more time to review the allegations with Charfauros.

Bordallo decided to have Charfauros remanded into custody until his next hearing in March.

“The allegations are serious,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas.

“The court finds he is a danger based on his drug use,” said Bordallo.

In 2006, Charfauros pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree," the Justice Department stated.

Charfauros and Michael Giminez were accused of conspiring to rob a store cashier in Tamuning at gunpoint, court documents state.

Charfauros was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in the Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release.

Court records state that his release was revoked in November 2018 after eight previous admissions of drug use, five positive drug tests, diluted urine specimens on five occasions, and failure to report for testing on two occasions. It was revoked again in July 2019 after he admitted to using meth and marijuana, tested positive for meth and Adderall, and failed to appear for drug testing.