The second suspect in the assault and robbery of a game room security guard is no longer on the hook for robbery, at least for now.

While the government was adamant that surveillance footage proves Saingo Lippwe helped defendant Losal Phaynid carry out the crime, court-appointed Alternate Public Defender Richard Dirkx successfully argued against the charge.

“In this case, the defendant is charged with complicity. For him to be guilty, he must share specific intent to take from. Although the government, as they usually do say, their case is strong, there is not a scintilla of evidence to show this man had any intention to deprive the owner of his property – nothing,” said Dirkx.

Lippwe was identified as a co-actor and was charged with complicity to commit robbery as a third-degree felony and misdemeanor assault.

Phaynid was charged on Wednesday with robbery as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

Phaynid was depicted in the video assaulting the victim and running off with the victim’s cellphone and car keys, according to court documents. He told police that he went into the game room because he recognized the victim as an individual who allegedly assaulted him in 2019.

The defense argued that there is no evidence to show that Lippwe even knew items were on the counter or stolen if, indeed, it was theft.

Dirkx brought up the interrogation of his client. He said, “he freely admits participating in the assault. There’s nothing here to say that he admitted to property or acknowledge the property was taken. That was the codefendant that admits to taking the property.”

He asserted that the first charge should be dismissed, which would leave misdemeanor assault.

Judge Quan said, “At this point based on the arguments and review of the statute and review of the declaration carefully. The court agrees with the defense counsel. At this point we will dismiss the of complicity to robbery as a third-degree felony without prejudice.”

With the dismissal of the robbery charge, Dirkx pointed out that the severity of the case is reduced to misdemeanor assault. He asked that Lippwe be released on personal recognizance.

However, Judge Quan did not grant the request. He cited Lippwe’s criminal history and warrant of arrest. The judge imposed a $1,000 cash bail.