A man accused of robbing a Tamuning bakery at knifepoint was denied his request to get out of prison.

Kevin Michael Jackson Jr., 36, asked a Superior Court judge to be released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond in connection the 2020 robbery case.

He was indicted on two counts of second-degree robbery, terrorizing, assault, theft, and eluding a police officer along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Judge Arthur Barcinas denied his request noting the violent nature of the case, adding that Jackson has a prior disorderly conduct conviction and an active 2019 family violence case.

Jackson was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly robbing an employee of Elite Bakery in Tamuning while armed with a knife, Post files state.

He fled with cash and was caught after police found him hiding inside a nearby dumpster, court documents state.