A man who has a history of committing thefts and robberies across the island was denied his request to keep certain evidence from being shown to a jury during his trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Timothy Michael Gay, 27, wanted statements as well as the clothes seized by police officers on the day of his arrest to be suppressed.

"Defendant argues that the clothing obtained from the residence should be suppressed because it was seized during a warrantless search and without consent," the decision and order by Judge Maria Cenzon states. "The People claim that the officers asked both defendant and his mother if they consent to the search of the residence without coercion, and that both acknowledged and signed the consent to search form."

After the responding officers gave their testimony, the court found that Gay's consent was voluntarily given, and that his clothes allegedly worn on the night of a game room robbery were lawfully seized.

Gay was charged with robbery, theft and assault in connection with a robbery at the Lucky Land game room in Dededo in 2019.

He demanded money from the cashier while striking the cashier several times, the magistrate's complaint states. He then allegedly took several hundred dollars from the cash drawer and fled.

Based on video surveillance from the scene and from their investigation, police identified Gay as the suspect.

When the police investigation led officers to bring him in for questioning, Gay, the complaint states, "admitted he was the individual who robbed the game room and that he was sorry he did what he did and that he wants to fix things," Post files state.

"The defendant explained he did what he did because he needed money to care for his family," documents state.