“I’ll take the plea,” Kam'ron Edward Prewett-Tenorio, 21, said Friday during a hearing before Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola.

The defendant, represented by attorney Stephen Hattori, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor as part of a deferred plea agreement with the Guam Office of the Attorney General. Under the deal, a charge of second-degree robbery will be dropped. If he does not comply with the requirements of the agreement, he could be sentenced to spend one year in jail.

“You could go back to jail. Do you understand?” Sukola asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” the defendant replied.

Sukola ordered Prewett-Tenorio to check in with the Adult Probation Office three times a week and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

Prewett-Tenorio was arrested in December 2017 in connection with a robbery at Bay Dollar Market in Agat. The store clerk told police two men robbed the store with what appeared to be a pistol.

The clerk said one of the men threw a bag at him and told him to fill it with money.

A chase ensued after police spotted the getaway vehicle speeding away from the scene toward Route 2. The chase ended when the suspects finally stopped in the middle of the road near Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Cash in the amount of $610 was found inside the car, court documents state.