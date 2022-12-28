Police, as of early Tuesday evening, continue to search for a man suspected of shooting an employee working behind the cash register of Q-Mart in Talo'fo'fo' Tuesday afternoon.

About 12:52 p.m., Guam Police Department officers responded to a robbery at the mom and pop store, located off San Miguel Street. Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had been shot and was in need of medical treatment prior to being transported to Naval Hospital Guam, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

The suspect was described as wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black shorts, a black cloth around his head and a black face mask with sunglasses.

Surveillance footage that captured the robbery showed the suspect get out of the passenger side of a white Toyota pickup truck and run into the store. The footage shows the man pointing a gun at the store employee who was working behind the register. The cashier immediately put his hands up and was in the process of taking money out of the register, before throwing cash at the man holding the gun.

The robbery suspect, however, continued to point the gun at the cashier and put money in an orange bag. The suspect appeared to fire a shot near the cashier, causing items on the shelf behind the register to fall.

After the shot, the cashier appeared to have tried grabbing the gun from the suspect, who appears to have fired another shot at the man. The cashier is seen in the surveillance footage falling, grabbing his leg and grasping at other parts of his body, while the suspect ran out of the store with the bag of money.

Savella added the suspect fled with "an undetermined amount of cash and entered the passenger side" of the white truck, which had unreadable license plates. The truck was described as having black rims and dark tint with a trifold black bed cover.

Investigation

After the suspect escaped, officers from the Patrol Division, the Special Operations Division and Community Crimes Task Force were "canvassing the area" of Q-Mart, Savella said.

Around 4 p.m. the entire parking lot of the convenience store was taped off as about 10 total officers were in the area, coming in and out of the store, taking photos and speaking with an employee who was able to drive past the yellow tape.

Newly hired criminalists with GPD's forensic science division also were on scene assisting in the investigation, Savella said.

In the meantime, children could be seen roaming San Miguel Street, skateboarding or bouncing a basketball, and one of them thinking out loud as to what was causing all the attention by the police.

By 4:40 p.m., officers had cleared the scene. After police were able to get a closer look at the store, an apparent bullet hole could be seen on one of the windows facing San Miguel Street.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim was last known to be conscious and responsive, Savella told The Guam Daily Post.

As of press time, police continue their investigation. Savella told local reporters at around 5:30 p.m. that neither the suspect nor the vehicle he fled in have been located. Residents, in the meantime, may see officers checking vehicles that fit the description of the white truck, according to Savella.