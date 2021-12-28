Damian Pua Becka will not have to spend any additional time in prison after he admitted to his part in a pair of armed robberies reported in 2017.

Becka, who pleaded guilty to theft of property as a misdemeanor, got a one-year suspended prison sentence before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Thursday.

He was placed on two years of probation.

The sentence was part of Becka’s plea deal with the government.

Co-actors Chris Junior Anderson Tedtaotao, Sebastian Mangarfir Taman, Jaxdino Rafael Kose have since pleaded guilty in local court.

2017 robbery cases

According to court documents, one suspect was seen pointing a handgun at the front desk clerk at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel. Another suspect was seen taking $320 from the clerk before both fled. Police arrested Chris Junior Anderson Tedtaotao, who named Taman as his accomplice.

Tedtaotao also admitted to his role in the Hills Market robbery, during which the store owner was struck with a tire iron, documents state.

In that complaint, three men entered the store in the early morning hours. Two wore masks, while the third was unmasked. A fourth suspect waited outside in the getaway vehicle.

Tedtaotao told authorities Taman, Jaxdino Rafael Kose and Becka were his accomplices.