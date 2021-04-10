A man accused of stealing beer from a store told police that he hit the employee because of a look, court documents state.

Ud Whootloosa was arrested on charges of robbery as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

He is accused of walking into a store in Dededo on April 7, grabbing two 40-ounce beers, and walking out without paying, according to court documents.

A complaint filed against the defendant said the store employee followed Whootloosa out of the store and into the parking lot.

The store employee alleged that Whootloosa turned and elbowed him in the face before fleeing, documents state.

Police officers responding to the incident noted that the victim had redness and swelling to the right chin area.

According to court documents, when police located Whootloosa, he indicated that he knew why they were there.

Whootloosa had two 40-ounce beers under the bench where he was sitting, records show.

Whootloosa told police, “he only took beer worth five dollars and did not hurt anyone and that he had money to pay for the beer,” said court documents.

In court documents, police said he apologized for stealing the beer and said he hit the store employee because of the way he looked at the defendant.

Whootloosa was booked and confined.