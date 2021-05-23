The field of robotics can be exciting and it can open the door to opportunities. The Guam Department of Eduction's STEM Robotic program has done just that for one Tiyan High School senior, 18-year-old Lexis Sablan, according to Leah Beth Naholowaa, program director.

Sablan is the captain of the Tiyan High School Robotics team which recently competed in the MATE Regional Underwater ROV competition navigator division on May 14 at a private residence in Barrigada.

Since the seventh grade, Sablan has been involved in the GDOE robotics program which exposes students to skills related to science, technology engineering and math careers, and it has paid off for Sablan.

"For me, in particular, I'm a senior, so I started my college applications last year and obviously, I put my accolades and experience in robotics in my application, and I was awarded a full ride to Columbia University in New York," Sablan said.

Sablan will be studying computer science at Columbia, but she also will be interning at Amazon under the company's Future Engineer scholarship next summer. She is the first Guam resident to receive the scholarship.

Proud of the accomplishment, Sablan said, "I want to inspire students who come after me and set a precedent and not just with the scholarship but getting into a top university on a full ride."

She recognized that being on a small island in the middle of the ocean, coupled with socioeconomic factors, may deter students from applying for such opportunities.

"They feel like they won't get in because they are not as competitive as the students in the mainland. So I just want to inspire students and show that it is possible," Sablan said.

Sablan isn't the only member of her robotics team to benefit from the program. Others on her team have also been awarded scholarships to higher learning institutions in the U.S.

With her team's success, Sablan encouraged other students to join the robotics program as she reflected on what the program has taught her.

"As far as remotely operated vehicles which is what ROV stands for, I started in my freshman year, and we started rudimentary just like PVC pipes and prebuilt control boxes that were provided by GDOE and MATE, the organization," Sablan said.

Sablan said the materials they used to build the ROVs have advanced over the years.

"This year, we actually designed our own control box and printed circuit board. So that it's different from the ones that we usually use and what you'll see the other teams using," Sablan said.

She said participating in the robotics program helped her develop engineering and electrical engineering skills to increase the competitiveness of the ROVs built.

Each year, robotics teams across the island prepare for competition and must construct an ROV from scratch.

"Every year, the missions change, and it calls for different appendages of the ROV and functions of the ROV, so like one year could be mostly picking up stuff, and the other could be dropping stuff. The missions always change, so naturally, the way we build the ROV changes to accommodate those missions," Sablan said.

"It's the overall experience of this competition in particular because there are different aspects. Aside from the engineering part, we have the marketing part where we have to market and create a technical report, marketing display, and present to judges."

Sablan said the skills and knowledge gained by participating in the robotics program has opened doors to many career fields, but she hopes to become a software engineer one day.