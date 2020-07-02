There is one less Democrat running for a seat in the 36th Guam Legislature.

Former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. informed the Guam Election Commission that he is declining the nomination from a committee that sought to draft him for senator.

In a letter to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, the former Democrat senator said he found value in the many individuals who have expressed their willingness to represent and serve the people in the upcoming elections.

"I believe these individuals should be given the opportunity to serve," wrote Rodriguez. "I will forever be thankful to my supporters who have never left my side throughout my years of public service to the people of Guam, and who continue to believe in me today."

Rodriguez said while his political future remains hopeful, he will continue as a private citizen advocating for a better Guam.

In 2018, Rodriguez was a gubernatorial hopeful and ran with lieutenant governor candidate David Cruz.