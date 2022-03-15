Former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. has made a return to the local government, now appointed to be the governor’s chief adviser on healthcare, Adelup announced Tuesday.

Rodriguez will receive an annual salary of $90,000, said Krystal Paco, governor's spokesperson. His salary will be funded out of the governor's executive direction budget though he will operate out of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, she confirmed.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Rodriguez will focus on addressing health disparities in the community.

During his time in the Guam Legislature, Rodriguez pushed for expanding health care coverage to more residents and building a new public hospital. During an interview with The Guam Daily Post, he confirmed he will continue with these initiatives through his new role in the administration.

“We know what happens when our people delay care because perhaps they can't afford it or they don't have health insurance. It just makes matters worse for them, and also for the health care system in general,” he said. “The governor specifically has said implementing some form of universal health care is very important for her.”

He will also be involved in the construction of a new medical campus, which includes a replacement facility for the Guam Memorial Hospital.

“That'd be part of my role, to help see that through, and to work with the people that are already putting a lot of work to get a new medical complex built,” Rodriguez said. “But of course, (let’s) take a look at where we're at with that. And if things need to be revised or things need to happen to make it a better plan, that’s something we will bring to the governor.”

“As we navigate towards recovery, we are revitalizing our local healthcare system to address the needs magnified by the pandemic, so the people of Guam can continue making progress undeterred by unprecedented events,” said Leon Guerrero, who is seeking a second term in office. “As a trusted public servant who has prioritized and championed better healthcare for our families, Sen. Rodriguez brings community and policy experience that will help us protect and uplift underserved people.”

Rodriguez served four terms in the Guam Legislature, from 2011 to 2018, including as chairperson for the body’s committee on health care. His Todu Foundation helps provide health-related services to uninsured and underinsured residents. Rodriguez ran for governor in 2018, the same year Leon Guerrero was ultimately elected to her first term in office.

“This is three years into the administration. And despite the enormous task of battling this pandemic, they put in a lot of work to get to where we're at today. So we're going to pick up from there and be able to move forward,” he told the Post. “I serve at the pleasure of the governor, so it'll be up to her whether I continue on in the second term of her administration. But, in the meantime, we'll make sure that this administration is able to stay there and be able to carry out their vision.”