Rolex thief spared from going to prison

Vince Mikel Benito will not have to spend another day in prison after he admitted to stealing nearly $30,000 worth of Rolex watches from a store in 2017.

Benito had confessed in court last December to the theft, which occurred at a Rolex boutique in Tumon, leading to one of the largest prescription drug busts in Guam history.

He had pleaded guilty at the time to retail theft as a second-degree felony

“What I did, I am truly sorry for,” Benito said during his sentencing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola. “I would like to take full responsibility for everything I have done. I am truly sorry to Rolex and to the people of Guam … I am doing a lot better now and want to do a lot better for my kids.”

Defense attorney Ana Marie Gayle told the court that Benito had suffered a loss in his family and struggled with drug use, which led to his actions.

Benito faced zero to five years in prison for his crime, according to the plea agreement.

“I appreciate his words and statement that he takes responsibility,” said Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie. “We don’t want him to have some thought in mind that he somehow got off easy.”

The prosecution asked the court to sentence Benito to five years in prison with all but one year suspended.

Haderlie also read the victims’ impact statement in court, which stated in part, “We believe the most important asset are the people we employ … the individuals most painfully affected were our team of sales associates during the theft that day. All experienced trying uncertainty over possibly losing their jobs, being falsely accused of planning the incident, and fear of personal and family safety.”

He said the victims have been offered counseling since the theft.

“We ask for a punishment that fits the crime,” he said.

However, Judge Sukola instead spared Benito from having to spend more time in prison.

Benito, however, must pay restitution in the amount of $29,175 to cover the cost and replacement value of the three watches he stole.

A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.

His co-defendants Kyle Pablo, Lucas Rebanal, Jesus Calma, Brian Josh San Nicolas Parkinson and Jay Ryan Gaza have all taken plea deals.

In 2017, Benito was accused of trading stolen Rolex watches for crystal methamphetamine and prescription pills.

The investigation led authorities to Rebanal’s home, where authorities discovered firearms and thousands of prescription pills, Post files state.