Rolling power outages possible

As a result of needed repair work, the Guam Power Authority is advising residents of planned possible outages through the weekend across the island.

GPA, in a press release issued Thursday, notified the community that the agency had to implement brief outages, which lasted a total of three hours Wednesday evening, to reduce the strain on the baseload power plants as a result of Cabras 1 and 2 being taken offline for repair.

Cabras Unit No. 1 is offline while undergoing continued scheduled repairs. Cabras Unit No. 2 went offline Tuesday for emergency repairs to the boiler tubes. Repair work began late Tuesday, after the unit cooled sufficiently to allow safe entry by generation personnel, GPA said in the release.

Taking the generators offline reduced GPA's total power generation capacity to 221 megawatts.

Cabras Unit No. 1 and No. 2 are 48 years old. Cabras 2 was anticipated to be online Thursday. Cabras 1 will continue to be offline for repairs until Friday.

More power outages may be ahead this weekend, the utility said.

"Piti 9 remains on limited production due to high liner temperature on cylinder and will likely be offline this weekend for repairs,” GPA stated.

The utility, in response, has implemented an “interruptible load program,” where pockets of villages experience rotating, hourlong power outages. Customers, however, will lose power only if demand exceeds GPA's capacity at the time.

“GPA is doing everything to meet the island’s power load, including placing Guam Waterworks Authority assets on standby generators and working with large customers, including (the U.S.) Navy, to isolate their facilities from the grid during peak time,” GPA General Manager, John Benavente said.

According to GPA’s website, as of 1 p.m. March 9, Cabras units remained offline and Piti 9 was still on limited production with load shedding possible for potentially affected areas.