Rollover policy ending for net-metering credits

The Public Utilities Commission has agreed to end its rollover policy regarding excess net-metering credits, meaning that customers will no longer be able to roll over excess credits into the next year, or cash out credits at the end of the year.

However, net-metered customers can still cash out their credits at the end of this year, according to PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson. The policy shift doesn't take effect until Jan. 1, 2021. Customers will still be able to roll over credit on a monthly basis.

The net-metering program grants customers credit for excess energy they produce and return to the power grid.

The PUC added the ability to indefinitely roll over or cash out credits in December 2015. The Guam Power Authority maintains that customers who don't use net metering end up subsidizing those who do because net-metered customers still use the power grid but can offset their costs entirely under the current policy.

A November 2019 resolution from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the governing board behind GPA, also stated that the rollover, or payment of excess credits, encourages customers to install larger solar energy capacity at their homes and facilities, which increases the costs to other customers.

GPA also submitted that some net-metered customers apply for new accounts for buildings that already had existing accounts. These customers then install multiple energy systems on the same building to get around the 100-kilowatt commercial net energy metering limit. This would allow them to increase their excess generation, gaining more credits and producing more liability for the power utility.

Amendment

PUC Administrative Law Judge Joephet Alcantara recommended that the current policy be amended to say that no credits from a single month can be carried forward beyond 12 months, and that at the end of the calendar year, any excess credits will be relinquished to GPA without compensation to the customer.

In reaching that recommendation, Alcantara examined how other jurisdictions treated excess credits.

"Our research has found that many jurisdictions offer a monthly rolling over of credits that terminate at the end of the billing year," Alcantara said.

GPA also held public hearings in February on the proposed policy amendment, but no one attended and the PUC did not receive any comments, according to Alcantara.

At the PUC meeting Thursday night, Chairman Johnson noted that if the PUC did approve the amendment, it would only revert the policy to where it was before 2015, which "was a very richly rewarding net-metering program."