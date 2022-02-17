Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury in connection with an incident in Tumon that sent one man in the hospital.

The indictment was handed down late Tuesday charging the mixed martial arts fighter with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors told the court that they reviewed the video surveillance of the alleged incident, which Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan described as “shocking.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Alvarez, 27, will answer to the charges March 2.

He was released from prison Monday to third-party custodians and placed on house arrest and under electronic monitoring.

Incident

On Feb. 6, Alvarez was arrested after he allegedly hit the victim with his vehicle following a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the victim put Alvarez in a headlock and repeatedly punched Alvarez, adding that Alvarez was trying to get away when he hit the victim with his car.

Multiple witnesses question why the alleged victim wasn’t arrested as well telling The Guam Daily Post that the victim and another man jumped Alvarez twice that night, adding that the victim held Alvarez down while another man was kicking him in the face and the back of his neck.

Prosecutors previously argued that the fight was mutual combat, Post files state.