The murder trial set for next week for Ronat Chutaro has been vacated after the court learned that a plea offer will be made in the case.

“We just got an offer,” said defense attorney Samuel Teker during a hearing held before Judge Elyze Iriarte in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

Details of the potential plea agreement were not discussed in the hearing.

Chutaro was scheduled to go to trial Aug. 3.

He is accused in the December 2020 stabbing death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning.

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away, court documents state.