Roselaine Q. Sikebert, of Mangilao, died Feb. 17 at the age of 33. The family viewing will be held at San Agustin's Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the family residence in Mangilao. Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Chalan Pago church with burial following at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.