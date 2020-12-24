Ross Dress for Less to open branch at Agana Shopping Center

Ross Dress For Less will open at Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña.

The Agana Shopping Center announced Thursday morning an agreement with Ross Dress for Less to become its newest anchor tenant in the center.

"Construction on the space is currently under way, and the shopping center is excited to bring this fantastic brand to the community and its customers," Agana Shopping Center said in a statement.

There are currently two Ross Dress for Less branches on Guam: At Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, and at Micronesia Mall in Dededo.

