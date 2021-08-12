Three employees at Ross Dress for Less at the Guam Premier Outlets were honored with certificates and gift bags for helping a tourist reclaim her $12,000 bracelet.

May Tu appeared in person with some companions to personally present a handwritten thank you letter to the Ross team.

The three employees involved in returning the bracelet were Norma Gomez, the fitting room associate who found the bracelet but was not available for the ceremony, and managers Katherine Aflague and Satricia Gange, who worked to secure and return the item.

Tu came to Guam from Taiwan for the Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program. She lost the bracelet last week Wednesday.

Aflague said Gomez found the bracelet after it had fallen out of some clothes. It was then handed over to Aflague, who secured the item, while Gange later returned it to Tu.

Aflague said it was a matter of integrity.

"Whatever we find, we don't take," she said. "We make sure we secure the merchandise and when the customer comes back to retrieve it, it's there in the store."

The women ended up "kind of cracking up" about the situation, according to Aflague, who said it never dawned on her that the bracelet could be worth so much.

"But I just made sure I just secured the item. Anything – it doesn't matter what the value is – we make sure that we secure the merchandise."

Grateful for employees' integrity

David Su helped translate Tu's statements. She said this is her first time in Guam and the whole affair has left her feeling blessed. The young woman's perception of the island is that the people here are very friendly, passionate and honest.

"She wants to come back," Su said, translating for Tu.

In her thank you letter, Tu expressed her gratitude for Gomez, Aflague and Gange, as well as the management at Ross and the hospitality of the people of Guam.

She said the thought of losing her "beloved bracelet" in a foreign country was difficult to bear and it was thanks to the honest and caring workers that she was able to reunite with bracelet.