Attention, shoppers.

Ross Dress for Less will open its Agana Shopping Center branch at 9 a.m. Friday and not March 5, as earlier announced by its corporate office.

"Ross will open Friday at 9 a.m.," Agana Shopping Center promotions coordinator Kerissa Espinosa told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The shopping center on Thursday also announced the winners of its "guess the Ross opening date" contest:

Prize 1: $100 - Taste.of.Kase

Prize 2: $100 - Jalmam Flores

Prize 3: $300 - Briesha Blas Buccat

The mall said it will be contacting the winners, and thanked all those who participated.

With its opening, all three of Guam's major shopping malls. Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, and Micronesia Mall in Dededo also have Ross stores.

"With this new opening, Ross will operate three stores in Guam and a total of 1,635 locations," a statement from the retail chain said earlier.

The Hagåtña Ross takes up 22,500 square feet of floor space at the former Pay-Less Supermarket location.

This story will be updated.