Ross Dress for Less will open its store at Agana Shopping Center on March 5, according to a Feb. 11 statement from the retail chain.

"With this new opening, Ross will operate three stores in Guam and a total of 1,635 locations," the statement said.

Construction has been going on for more than a year and Ross' opening date, until this point, has remained under wraps.

The 22,500-square feet retail store will be opening at the former space occupied by Pay-Less Supermarket at Agana Shopping Center.

With its opening, all three of Guam's major shopping malls will have a Ross Dress for Less store: Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña, Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, and Micronesia Mall in Dededo. The GPO store opened in 2000, followed by the one at Micronesia Mall in 2017.

In November 2021, the Agana Shopping Center launched a competition, posting on Facebook and Instagram the challenge to residents to guess the opening date, drawing hundreds of responses.

Construction has been going on for about two years.

The initial news about Ross' third store on Guam around Christmas in 2020 created a buzz and hopes of bringing about new jobs and economic opportunities in light of the pandemic.