Attention, shoppers.

ROSS Dress for Less will open its Agana Shopping Center branch at 9 a.m. today, one day ahead of the retailer's previous announcement.

"ROSS will open Friday at 9 a.m.," Agana Shopping Center promotions coordinator Kerissa Espinosa said Thursday.

ROSS first opened at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, followed by its second location at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo.

"With this new opening, ROSS will operate three stores in Guam and a total of 1,635 locations," the retail chain said in a statement.

The Hagåtña ROSS takes up 22,500 square feet of floor space at the former Pay-Less Supermarket location.