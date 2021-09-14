Ross posts 'opening soon' signs at ASC but no date yet

"Opening soon" signs have just been posted at the future Ross Dress for Less store at the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña but as of Monday, the exact opening date remains under wraps.

Danly Manlangit, leasing officer at Agana Shopping Center, on Monday said the mall will announce the opening date as soon as that information becomes available.

Construction at the Agana Shopping Center has been going on for more than a year, but the temporary signs bearing the name "Ross Dress for Less" and the phrase "Opening Soon" were just recently posted in the area.

Ross Dress for Less will open at the fully renovated former Pay-Less Supermarket, which opened its own location in Maite in October 2019.

The onset of the pandemic created more challenges for shopping center as tenants had to close their businesses for good, including the Tango Theaters on the second floor, Playport, Tony Roma's and Froots, among others.

However, the shopping center has also seen new tenants the past months. Besides Ross Dress for Less, the mall would also soon be home to Von's Chicken and Seoul Market.

The initial news about Ross' third store on Guam around Christmas last year created a buzz and hopes of bringing about new jobs and economic opportunities in light of the pandemic.

The first Ross store on Guam opened at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning in 2000, and the second one opened at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo in 2017.