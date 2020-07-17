The question of quarantining passengers flying into Guam versus allowing them to quarantine at home was a topic of conversation at a Rotary Club of Guam meeting Thursday.

One Rotarian said a resident returning from off-island travel shouldn’t automatically be required to quarantine at a government facility if they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test – considering those aren’t easy to get. He pointed out that someone who didn’t travel but is on Guam and tested positive is allowed to quarantine at home. Additionally, that person who tested positive – and is allowed to quarantine at home – will likely be more infectious than the person who traveled but hasn't tested positive.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor’s medical advisory group, said they’ve tried reconciling that disparity but noted that quarantining people – whether at home or in a government facility – after arriving on Guam decreases the chance of the virus spreading.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who attended the meeting, said there’s no guarantee someone traveling from off island is virus-free.

“People that have been coming from the U.S. that’s been quarantined, we have found seven positives (among) those people,” she noted. “In the beginning they didn’t know if they were negative or positive."

Many in the business and health communities have encouraged testing at the airport to try to catch as many positive cases sooner. They've also noted that requiring quarantining – whether at home, a hotel or other government facility – would deter potential tourists.

According to the Joint Information Center’s Thursday update, Guam had one more person test positive, raising the total positive cases to 314. The person has no travel history and no known contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

The total number of active cases is 95, the JIC reported.

Guam has seen five COVID-19-related deaths, and 214 people have been released from isolation. Of the total cases, 267 are civilians and 47 are military service members. Guam currently has four COVID-19 patients hospitalized; three are at Guam Memorial Hospital and one is at Naval Hospital Guam, officials have said.

2 community tests scheduled

Information out of JIC also noted two community outreach mass testing scheduled for next week.

From 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be at Tamuning Elementary School. On Thursday, in the same time frame, they'll be at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office.

The tests are free and open to everyone. Officials said you don't have to have symptoms to get tested. They ask residents to bring their identification.

Positive statistics

Cabrera said this most recent COVID-19 spike comprised primarily younger adults.

Currently, 20-somethings on Guam have the highest number of cases at 56 but it’s followed closely at 55 by Guamanians in their 30s and 40s, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services website.

“We’re seeing a lot of cases of younger people become positive (and) a lot more asymptomatic people become positive,” he said, adding that’s an indicator that older people, typically the most vulnerable, aren’t getting sick. “The vulnerable is who ends up in the hospital.

“Even though we’re seeing the same spike that we saw back in April, we aren’t seeing the same type of hospitalizations, so that’s reassuring,” Cabrera said.

Flu vs. COVID

One Rotarian took note of what Cabrera had mentioned earlier about 137,000 people in the mainland dying of COVID-19, and compared the numbers to the flu.

“Last year in the flu season we had the exact same number of deaths but no-one cared, so why do we care so much this year,” he asked.

Cabrera responded: “The number of deaths last year was in the 30,000 range… and the other thing is that was over a six-month period overall. And the flu doesn’t … spread so quickly that it overwhelms the healthcare system. Again it came down to hospitalizations, so we’re worried about hospitalizations and about breaking our whole healthcare system.”

Cabrera added the rate of infection for the flu is smaller than that of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was an estimated 24,00-62,000 flu deaths this last flu season, Oct. 1 2019 - April 4 2020. Total deaths due to COVID-19 is about 136,000 as of July 15, according to the CDC website.

Schools

While the island is still in PCOR 2, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memo 2020-27 on the minimum requirements for reopening schools and colleges under a PCOR 3.

“This authorization is contingent upon the promulgation of an executive order authorizing such activity during PCOR 3,” the JIC stated.

“No Schools or IHEs may reopen until PCOR 3 is declared by the governor, unless previously authorized by DPHSS.”

DPHSS’ approval of the reopening plan is not necessary for the School or IHE to proceed with its reopening, the JIC press release stated.

However, schools must submit a reopening plan, which must adhere to the minimum requirements outlined by DPHSS.