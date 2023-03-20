Rotarians from Japan, FSM, CNMI, Palau join Guam to celebrate 50th year of PBG

More than 120 Rotarians from the region are arriving on Guam this week to celebrate a merger that occurred 50 years ago to create the Pacific Basin Group.

“That happened in March of (1973) and now we are in March of 2023. We are celebrating 50 years of this relationship, we are celebrating 50 years of the expanding role of Rotary in the Pacific Basin area,” Bill Hagen, past president of the Rotary Club of Guam, told The Guam Daily Post.

Japanese Rotarians are expected to begin arriving on Guam today, and more are anticipated to arrive Tuesday, along with Rotarians from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“With a total of nine clubs in PBG that cover Guam, Saipan, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Palau, we have more than 300 members serving and strengthening our island communities, Rotary International's District 2750 stated.

“It’s a really interesting combination of clubs and people. If you look back at the history, it's kind of unique, the Pacific Basin Group - in the sense that it covers not only Japan, but it covers four separate national flags when they get together. The U.S., CNMI, Palau and FSM, so when we gather, we will be flying all five flags,” Hagen said.

The first time the PGB met as a collective on Guam was in 1989 during the annual District 2750 conference, but this is the first time the island has hosted the event since the local onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leadership from Rotary Clubs in the region will be in attendance.

“I think the local Rotarians are happy to see Japan opening up, and I’m sure the (Guam Visitors Bureau) is happy to see Rotarians come down, and Japan Airlines is certainly happy to get their routes open again. So it’s certainly good for everybody,” Hagen told the Post.

This is the largest party of Japanese to arrive on Guam in the past 3 years, according to an announcement of the meeting. The visitors, as part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the merger, will participate in two days' worth of events, "with golf, a beach party, a beach cleanup and finally a gala dinner at the Hyatt (Regency Guam),” Hagen said.

Rotarians on Guam have carried out community service events such as the beach cleanup planned for Wednesday for the last 78 years.

"On Guam specifically, we helped to bring scouting to Guam, along with Junior Achievement, and participated in the Guam Spelling Bee, Carol Kai Bed Race, the Soap Box Derby, the Sugar Plum Tree, bus stops, beach cleanup, tree planting, the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Sanctuary (Inc.), Thanksgiving Day dinners, school books and dictionaries to schools, polio (projects) and many others," Hagen said.

Being part of the Tokyo Rotary district, has helped Rotarians in the Pacific fulfill their service mandates, he said.

“The resources that the Tokyo Rotarians have is greater than the resources that we have in the Pacific Basin. We are servicing some of the outer islands in the FSM, but they don’t have a lot of resources. But Tokyo has a lot of resources and they are willing to participate,” Hagen said.

"A recent project involving the Pacific Basin Group and District 2750 was the building and distribution of solar stills to convert seawater to drinking water. A total of 1,000 units were delivered to 47 different islands in the Federated States of Micronesia,” he continued.

With the events planned for this week, Hagen said, he looks forward to engaging with his fellow Rotarians.

“These are people who share values of serving the community, serving each other, serving the youth and reaching out beyond our shores to help others we can. The fellowship with the Rotarians from the other eight clubs, fellowship with Rotarians from Japan is a growing relationship,” he said.