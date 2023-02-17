Rotarians 'going to save' spelling bee

Rotarians have stepped up to the plate this year to make sure that Guam's students get their shot at the regional spelling bee and, for the winner, a chance at competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

When the Pacific Daily News pulled out of sponsoring the regional spelling bee, the Rotary Club of Guam took over as lead sponsor, and looked to its members for support.

Rotarian Gerald “Jake” Woo and Erika Garrido, secretary and incoming president of the Rotary Club of Guam, were key members who advocated to save the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee.

“We’ve been involved since 1981, so we’re the other side of the spelling bee. We have, over the years, provided people like Erika. She’s been a judge. She’s been a monitor. She’s been at the bee every year. So, we are not a stranger to the bee. Usually, there is three partners, there’s us, United (Airlines) and the official regional partner was PDN. But PDN, this year for whatever reason, they decided not to have the in-person bee, which is a big deal for the kids,” Woo told The Guam Daily Post.

Jumping into action

When Rotarians learned that the spelling bee was canceled on Feb. 1, they quickly jumped into action.

“This is a very important event for the students and the families and everyone who has helped these children, these students, reach that goal. And, we want to make sure they reach that goal,” Garrido told the Post.

The bee was canceled for about one week before Garrido and Woo were able to enlist the help they needed from the community.

As a mother of five children and a grandmother, Garrido said she always had a special place in her heart for the spelling bee.

When asked why this was so important to them, Garrido responded, “For me, the bee’s always been sentimental, because it’s children ... You see them and you see the excitement in their eyes. They’re so happy.”

She once again underscored the important of the event to "everyone" involved.

"I told Jake, ‘Oh no, this is not going to get canceled. Not for these kids.’ And I was very adamant: I wanted to save it. ... We talked to the board. We talked to everybody in our club. We’re going to save the bee," she said.

Competitors are ready

When they turned the registration back on, they were surprised to see the number of schools that were eagerly waiting to participate.

“There (were) already 40 schools that registered," Woo said. "When we turned on the registration, 40 schools had already had their own bee and had a champion ready to go.”

The venue needs to be solidified for the regional spelling bee before its official event date of March 25, but that's in the works.

“We still are waiting for about 20-some schools (to have their local bee), so it looks like the usual. We are trying to talk to a hotel. … We’re trying to get a hotel along Tumon Bay (to host the event),” Woo said.

For decades, the regional bee has brought students from all over to compete, not just from Guam.

“There are 17 off-island schools, ... from Pohnpei, Saipan and Tinian. It is actually 69 committed schools and it’s not just a Guam thing. It is a little bit of an issue for (off-island schools). They need to get visas (and) plane tickets, ... So, we (needed) to hustle,” Woo said.

The Rotary Club moved quickly, as once the regional champion is chosen there are fees associated with sending that champion to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

“We got, actually, very good support from the community. That’s what made it happen. We very quickly found sponsors within the club to pay,” Woo said.

There are several fees that must be paid, according to Woo, including a franchise fee of about $5,000, airfare for two to Washington, as well as a venue fee, hotel and transportation costs.

“It is like a $15,000 effort,” said Woo. “And, we got that taken care of within a day - mostly from members of the club.”

Rotarians continue to talk with their partners to finalize details and will release the names of the generous donors to the public soon. The Rotary said there were about five major donors who are responsible for making this year's bee a reality.

Woo said the club’s focus is service to the community and that the members have always been supporters of education.

The Rotarians are involved in multiple projects, including a student exchange program with Japan that they have been sponsoring for about 45 years. The club also stakes a dictionary project, donating dictionaries to third graders, including Braille dictionaries to visually challenged students.

“These are the experiences (of) being a Rotarian that touches you and makes you want to just keep on. Keep on giving, you know. Service above self. You’re out there to help the community. You’re there to help everybody," said Garrido. "And these are experiences that you cherish.”