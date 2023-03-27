The Pacific Basin Group’s 50th anniversary gala held last week was a celebration of culture and history not only of the Rotarians in the Pacific Basin area, but also of the cultures of their homelands.

The Pacific Basin Group is part of the Rotary International, Tokyo Rotary district. The anniversary gala brought more than 120 Japanese Rotarians to Guam, as well as Rotarians from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“With all of those islands, we celebrated at the Hyatt (Regency Guam) our 50th anniversary with a gala and that included partners from (the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency) to showcase, for the first time outside of the CAHA gallery, the (Festival of the Pacific Arts) materials, representing all of those islands,” Mary Rhodes, a Rotarian, told The Guam Daily Post.

The CAHA gallery in January presented the "Gifts of FestPac" cultural exhibit in its space. The artifacts displayed at the gala were part of that exhibit.

“We actually had Rotarians visit us that have been coming to Guam over the years since they’ve been in Rotary and they were so impressed," Rhodes said.

The event, held Friday, was the first time visiting Rotarians from Japan got to see and experience the cultural artwork and performances of the Pacific region, Rhodes said.

“It was just really important that we have proper representation from every island, but also in music, art and dance. And so, we really wanted to celebrate our 50 years with every aspect that makes up our beautiful cultures,” she said.

The event, described as "tremendous" by Rhodes, saw 120 Rotarians from Japan, with 100 more from other Pacific Basin clubs.

"So, more than 200 people (celebrated) our island nations and 50 years of Rotary and services in the Pacific,” she said.

According to Rhodes, the gala, like all other Rotary events, was meant to foster networking and fellowship to spark more opportunities for Rotary International and the Pacific Basin Group partnerships that benefit the community.

“So that we can identify community needs," said Rhodes, "we’ve taken on the parks. (Such as) the Gov. (Joseph) Flores Memorial Beach Park. We’ve hardened all of those facilities for the whole community. Now they are full concrete structures," she said.