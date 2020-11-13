Rotary Club of Northern Guam marks 45 years

The Rotary Club of Northern Guam marked its 45th anniversary on Thursday by inviting charter and two-time former club President William Thomasson to speak at their membership meeting.

The Rotary Club of Northern Guam joined Rotary International in 1975.

“Please remember you are putting a great burden on an 81-year-old man to remember what he did 45 years ago,” said Thomasson, jokingly, in the virtual meeting.

Thomasson recalled the club started with 40 to 50 candidates who were considered to have the qualities that would make for "good Rotary members," he said.

Thomasson was among those the founders first contacted.

“The first year was very difficult because not all of us had experience with Rotary,” he said.

He recalled a successful fundraising event the club began a few years after it was founded.

“The soapbox derby is what put the Rotary Club of Northern Guam on the map and we coordinated that with Columbus Ohio where the soapbox derby originated and it became a mammoth undertaking,” Thomasson said, adding the reward was worth the hard work.

Thomasson lauded members for the completion in 2011 of the Peace Memorial at Two Lovers Point. The project was originally designed to promote peace and understanding and was later expanded to serve as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

“What an amazing project that you put together,” he said of the memorial.

Thomasson said the club outdoes itself in service year after year.

The club currently has 31 members, coincidentally the same number in 1975, said Rotary Club secretary Joe Rios.