“There are different types of diabetes. Type 2 is the most common. It can be caused by eating too many processed foods, sugary foods, drinking too many sugary drinks and not moving enough.”

That’s one of the 10 messages in a kid-friendly poster that is central to a child diabetes awareness campaign.

The Rotary Club Presidents of the Pacific Basin Group, in partnership with Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and the Get Healthy Guam Coalition, launched a child diabetes awareness campaign to help children in Guam and throughout the Micronesian region make healthier lifestyle choices.

Luckie Sakamoto, president of Rotary Club of Guam Sunrise, secured a district grant, which was used to simplify diabetes prevention into 10 key messages with animated drawings on a poster for children. Health officials have said there are more children in Guam and Micronesia who have Type 2 diabetes today compared to 20 years ago.

Type 2 diabetes affects the circulation of blood and can, if not controlled, can damage the eyes, heart, kidneys and other organs.

According to a report by Guam Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky, data shows that people with underlying health conditions, particularly diabetes and obesity, chronic lung disease and cardiovascular disease, tend to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19-associated disease and mortality than people without such conditions.

Among the 5,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam up to Nov. 10, 2020, 357 out of 5,088 patients with complete information had diabetes. That’s 8.3%.

Among the deaths with complete information as of Nov. 10, 2020, 41 out of 88 cases which had full information had diabetes. That’s 53.4%.

Distributing posters

The posters will be distributed to schools, youth clubs, medical clinics and churches on Guam, Saipan, Palau, Chuuk, and Pohnpei, targeting children between the ages of 9-14.

The Guam Diabetes Prevention and Control Program with Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services will sponsor additional poster printing. They welcome any help from the community to reach more children through the educational posters.

Educational Consultants from Children for Health were also a crucial partner in the creation of the poster and toolkit for children, according to the joint press release. The poster is a full-color, two-sided document, available to download for free at: https://www.childrenforhealth.org.

Additional diabetes awareness projects for the Pacific Basin Group include:

• Palau Community College classes on healthy cooking

• Chuuk Women's Council - increasing community outreach awareness on diabetes and promoting physical fitness

• Pohnpei State Health Service - learning how to cook to fight against diabetes, hypertension and obesity

• Storybook and video production

• Prosthetic Legs Gift Project