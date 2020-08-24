Rotary clubs donate $10,000 to UOG scholarship

Regional Rotary Clubs got together and donated $10,000 in support of a University of Guam scholarship program.

The Pacific Basin Group of Rotary Clubs from Rotary District 2750 donated the funds on June 22 in continued support of the PBG Rotary Friendship Scholarship Program at the University of Guam.

The Pacific Basin Group Rotary Friendship Scholarship Program is part of an effort to build up leaders among island residents. The Pacific Basin Group Rotary district offers a two-year scholarship to a student entering his or her third year at the University of Guam.

The funds were part of more than $23,000 the group raised through two golf tournaments in support of student scholarship programs.

The Pacific Basin Group clubs, which include Rotary clubs in Guam, Saipan, Palau, Pohnpei and Chuuk, have awarded $120,000 to deserving UOG students over the past 12 years, with most funds sponsored annually by Rotary clubs in Tokyo.

The golf tournaments, held last year at the Starts Guam Golf Resort and the Country Club of the Pacific, coincided with the Rotary District 2750 Conference, which is held on Guam every decade with attendance by Rotarians from Japan, Guam and the surrounding region.