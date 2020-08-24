Rotary clubs donate $10,000 to UOG scholarship

PROMOTING EDUCATION: Regional Rotary Clubs donated $10,000 to the Pacific Basin Group Rotary Friendship Scholarship Program at the University of Guam on June 22. In the photograph are, from left: Vic Camacho, immediate past president, Rotary Club of Tumon Bay; Christina Noket, immediate past president, Rotary Club of Guam Sunrise; Luckie Sakamoto, assistant district governor, Rotary District 2750; Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost of the University of Guam, president of the Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay Guam, and past secretary of the Pacific Basin Group; Wayne Santos, past assistant district governor of Rotary District 2750 and past president of Rotary Club of Northern Guam; John Rivera, immediate past president; and Kristina Sayama, past president, both of the Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay Guam. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam

Regional Rotary Clubs got together and donated $10,000 in support of a University of Guam scholarship program. 

The Pacific Basin Group of Rotary Clubs from Rotary District 2750 donated the funds on June 22 in continued support of the PBG Rotary Friendship Scholarship Program at the University of Guam.

The Pacific Basin Group Rotary Friendship Scholarship Program is part of an effort to build up leaders among island residents. The Pacific Basin Group Rotary district offers a two-year scholarship to a student entering his or her third year at the University of Guam.

The funds were part of more than $23,000 the group raised through two golf tournaments in support of student scholarship programs.

The Pacific Basin Group clubs, which include Rotary clubs in Guam, Saipan, Palau, Pohnpei and Chuuk, have awarded $120,000 to deserving UOG students over the past 12 years, with most funds sponsored annually by Rotary clubs in Tokyo.

The golf tournaments, held last year at the Starts Guam Golf Resort and the Country Club of the Pacific, coincided with the Rotary District 2750 Conference, which is held on Guam every decade with attendance by Rotarians from Japan, Guam and the surrounding region.

