Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay gives picture dictionaries to GDOE

P.C. Lujan Elementary School in Barrigada recently received a treat from the Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay, as the group donated more than 70 sets of picture dictionaries in recognition of Basic Education and Literacy Month, which is observed in September by Rotary clubs.

The books were dropped off recently at the school's library.

"We are very grateful for this donation from the Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “One of the things that GDOE is always appreciative of is when community organizations take a proactive stance in supporting our schools, especially with initiatives that directly help students in their educational efforts. This donation of well-selected and high-quality reference materials is a perfect example of this."

With Rotary clubs around the world dedicating September to literacy and reading, a member of the group wished to donate the books to the Guam Department of Education, which encompasses Rotary's motto that speaks to working toward shared goals and initiatives: "Service Above Self."

Through this effort, the RECPBG wants to share with the island’s public school system the importance of literacy in education and life in general, the organization said.

The organization donated 75 sets of dictionaries that are targeted to different age groups: primary, kindergarten to second grade and intermediate and third to fifth grade.

A set will be distributed to each elementary school library, according to Sanchez.