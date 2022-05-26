Rotating outages averted, but customers urged to save power

After being down for about two days, the Guam Power Authority has reported that the Piti Unit 8 power plant, capable of producing nearly 10% of the island's peak demand, returned to service early Wednesday.

That additional generation capacity should allow the system to meet peak demand in the evening while another power generating unit, Cabras 1, undergoes repairs, according to GPA.

The utility issued a notice Tuesday, warning residents of possible rotating outages that evening due to Piti 8 and Cabras 1 being offline. Cabras 1 alone produced 66 megawatts at its peak performance, but is now waiting to be retired.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said they were able to avoid the outages by reducing demand on the power system with the assistance of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Port Authority of Guam and Guam Regional Medical City.

The three major customers switched from using power from the grid to their own standby power generators during peak hours Tuesday to ease the strain on GPA.

Benavente said he appreciated their efforts.

Now that Piti 8 is back online, the utility isn't anticipating any shortfall in power supply.

'Able to meet peak demand'

"Barring any unexpected situations, GPA's generators and battery storage systems will be able to meet peak demand," Benavente stated in a release.

A year ago, GPA started using its 24-MW Battery Energy Storage System at the Hagåtña Substation.

There are two such energy storage systems in Guam. The other energy storage system, with a 16-MW capacity, is located at the Talo'fo'fo' Substation.

Peak power demand hovered around 235 to 240 MW in April, but GPA has previously noted that recent high temperatures increased electricity usage as more people turned on air conditioners to battle the heat.

Customers urged to conserve

However, GPA still encourages all consumers to conserve energy, especially between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m., by delaying the use of nonessential air-conditioning units.

"Energy conservation saves the customer money and reduces the overall power need during the peak demand," the GPA release stated.

Meanwhile, Cabras 1 is expected to come back online today.