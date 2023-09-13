The Guam Power Authority is advising residents that it may need to implement rotating outages beginning at 4 p.m. today due to limited generation capacity. Updated outage schedules are available on the utility's Facebook page.

Although Cabras 2, a baseload generation unit, came back online late Saturday night following boiler tube repairs, the unit had to be taken offline Monday night for emergency repairs due to generator issues, according to GPA. Repairs are ongoing.

Moreover, a Macheche combustion turbine unit is undergoing assessment and emergency repairs after going offline Monday night. Dededo combustion turbine unit 1 is also offline for emergency repairs to its exhaust duct.

"GPA is able to get assistance from large customers participating in the Interruptible Load Program and our military partners. These large customers voluntarily go off the grid and operate on their standby generators during the periods of time when capacity is less than demand, most especially during our peak hours when demand is highest. This is the case today," a GPA release stated.

Solar facilities in Mangilao and Inalåhan contribute to Guam's total energy production during the day, before peak demand times in the evening. But rainy or overcast days reduce the amount of solar energy produced for the power grid, GPA stated.

"To maintain grid stability when customer energy demand exceeds total energy capacity, GPA will, as a last resort, implement rotating outages lasting up to one hour. Power will be reconnected to all affected customers at the top of each hour," the GPA release stated.

Customers are also encouraged to conserve power from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Refraining from using unnecessary air conditioning units and turning off electric water heaters immediately before and during the peak demand hours can significantly assist in reducing energy demand and required load shedding," GPA stated.