In conjunction with their graduation from the University of Guam this month, four cadets from the UOG ROTC program will commission as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

Their commissioning, which will be held as private family events due to the pandemic, is the culmination of the ROTC program the cadets joined at the University of Guam.

The cadets will become second lieutenants in the active-duty Army or the Guam Army National Guard. The cadets will also be assigned their military specialties as part of the ceremony.

Earning their commission as U.S. Army second lieutenants:

• Kortney T. Camacho will be an armor officer in the Army. She will receive a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. She graduated from Guam High School.

• Michael C. Muna will be a signal corps officer in the Army. He will receive a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. He graduated from Kagman High School in Saipan.

• Vicente G.T. Paulino will be an engineer officer in the Army. He will receive a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and public administration. He graduated from Southern High School.

• Abrahamson T. Takeshi will be an infantry officer in the Guam Army National Guard. He will receive a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and public administration. He graduated from Okkodo High School.

“These four cadets go forward from here representing Guam and the CNMI in all that they do,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Anderson, professor of military science at the University of Guam. “Their families have every right to be very proud of what they have accomplished, and I am most excited for the Army soldiers who will now have these new, motivated second lieutenants to lead them.”

UOG’s ROTC program was established in October 1979 and is celebrating 40 years of producing Army officers.