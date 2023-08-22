'Routine' flight for low-flying aircraft, base says Monday

A low-flying aircraft that was recently seen maneuvering over Tumon and Hagåtña bays was conducting "routine air operations," according to Andersen Air Force Base's 36th Wing Public Affairs office.

Video submitted to The Guam Daily Post late last week shows a plane flying southbound at a low altitude over the Tumon coastline. The video was taken moments after the aircraft pulled a U-turn-like maneuver, changing its course from north to south, according to contributors.

Andersen on Monday confirmed the plane was a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft.

"A U.S. Marine C-130 was conducting routine air operations as part of standard mission training," the Andersen Public Affairs office said in a brief statement. "The (Federal Aviation Administration) was made aware of the low-altitude, high-speed training to ensure the greatest safety for both military and general aviation."

The Post has also observed aircraft pulling similar U-turn maneuvers over Yigo recently, though Andersen did not comment specifically when asked about other instances.

Tourists in Tumon have witnessed the spectacle of military aircraft buzzing overhead in the past. Back in 2017, video of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter capturing the attention of beachgoers in their swimsuits began circulating online.

Last week's pass by the Marine Corps plane didn't appear to make an approach near as close to the ground as the Canadian helicopter.

Military assets have been highly visible to the public, with many training exercises taking place on Guam in previous years. In July, Joint Region Marianas apologized after military forces made an accidental incursion onto a private ranch at Jinapsan Beach in Yigo, the Post reported.