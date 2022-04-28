A school bus transporting F. B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students detoured to the Dededo police precinct Wednesday afternoon after some students got rowdy and talk of drugs and possibly a gun reached the driver.

Guam Department of Education spokesperson Michelle Franquez confirmed the situation, saying students were on a bus trip home when “they became rowdy.”

“They were bragging about having drugs and weapons on board. When the bus driver overheard the conversations, he drove to the nearest police precinct where he was advised to return to the school campus. The administration conducted a search of the students. No drugs or weapons were found. The school principal accompanied the bus driver to drop off some of the students. Other students were picked up by their parents or guardians,” she stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One parent said he’s glad the Department of Public Works bus driver took action and got the students to the Guam Police Department for help.

“Yes, I am in agreement of what he did, but I don't agree that the same kids who were involved or allegedly involved were put back on the same bus," said parent Jeff Carandang. “And if anything they should have searched the kids there at GPD."

He said his child told him that a group of students at the back of the bus was being particularly loud and unruly, and then they started talking about having drugs and later his child heard "the people in the back say something about a gun."

His concern is all of the students were placed back on the bus without a search and the bus driver was told to return to school, which leaves the students and the bus driver in a potentially dangerous situation.

Carandang said his primary concern was “whoever the kids that were involved were eventually put back in the same bus without searching them first at GPD making sure there's no drugs no weapons.”

The Guam Daily Post asked GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella why the students who were being rowdy and were said to have drugs or a weapon weren’t kept at the police station. She said police officers were only told the students were being rowdy but couldn’t identify the specific students.

“At no time was drugs or weapons mentioned to our officers,” she said. “So he was advised to bring it up to the principal,” Savella said, noting that students on the bus are still under the jurisdiction of the Guam Department of Education - the way they are when they’re at bus stops. At that point, the bus driver left.

GDOE officials found no weapons or drugs on the students in question, Franquez said.

Franquez noted that per “Guam Education Board Policy 407 school administration can conduct a search of students if there is suspicion of students being in possession of contraband.” She added that “administrators must be present throughout the search and the employees conducting the search must be trained.”

“In reference to the rowdy students, students will be allowed to ride the bus tomorrow,” she said. “Bus drivers do document student infractions and can ban certain students from riding the bus. Bus drivers report the infractions to the administration, who will inform the parents or guardians. Student safety is a priority to bus drivers; they will ban rowdy students to ensure other students arrive safely to their destinations whether it be school campus or their bus stops.”

Carandang also voiced his concern that students who asked if they could call their parents to let them know what happened and that they were back at school were brushed off.

When Carandang got to the school, he asked why parents weren't immediately informed.

"I told him, shouldn’t that be part of the first thing you guys do is let parents know what’s going on?," he said, noting he understands that there are steps the school and DPW may have to take.

"For them not to give us a call or anything that's just - I mean shouldn’t you guys at least contact the parents?" he asked.

He said school staff apologized and said it had only happened a few minutes ago. Carandang, who routinely picks up his child from the bus stop, said considering how late in the day it was, it had to have had been longer than that.

GDOE, as of press time, hadn't responded to that concern.