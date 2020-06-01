In a drive-through ceremony that will become synonymous with the class of 2020, graduates of Notre Dame High School picked up their diplomas Thursday and Friday morning at the Talofofo school. To accommodate all the grads and avoid crowding at the small school, the class pickup was divided into two days. Proud parents and family members pulled out all the stops - as much as possible with social distancing protocols in effect. Waiting in cars, some decorated in honor of their favorite graduates, they honked at each other and waved to friends while snapping photos of the gown-clad graduates who made the walk to grab their diplomas.
Notre Dame High School graduation
Royals celebrate final year of high school
