Graduates of the Notre Dame Class of 2021 celebrated the time-honored tradition of commencement on Saturday. About 70 students gathered at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao to receive their diplomas to the cheers of family members and friends.
Royals race toward a bright future
- Daily Post Staff
- Updated
Congratulations to the thousands of young Guamanians graduating this month and next from high school and higher education. Read more
