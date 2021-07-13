Ruckus ensues on second night of Bill 112 hearing

Lawmakers began the second public hearing for Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement for Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, with another full series of panels comprising patients, health care providers and others.

The first portion of the hearing saw some heads get heated as Edward Lear, an attorney from California who identified himself as being "hired by Guam health care provider community" to provide perspective, did not want to leave before concluding his presentation, even when he reached his time limit.

That led to some outbursts from fellow panelists who hadn't spoken yet, and Lear was ultimately escorted out of the hearing room.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 112, stated longer testimonies could resume after all the panels had completed their rotations. She also stated she was being stricter with the time after receiving numerous complaints about the length of the first hearing.

During his testimony, Lear said he was not hired to advocate a position but to facilitate a solution, and provided a series of comments on the bill. He identified some concerns, including that Bill 112 would essentially create two trials with the proposed pretrial screening process.

Lear continued to address lawmakers while being asked to leave. As he was escorted, Terlaje asked who had hired him.

"He said he was representing health care providers. I hope the health care providers can specify who he's representing," Terlaje said.

Other panelists spoke about their own experience with alleged malpractice, including the loss of loved ones, or the arbitration process, and their support for the bill.

Pramila Sullivan, the executive director of the Guam Medical Association, spoke for herself during the hearing and opposed Bill 112, calling it "shameful," saying it wouldn't help Guam residents. As with the first hearing, health care providers also raised concerns with the bill.

Bill 112 would replace the current mandatory arbitration process with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge. Arbitration and mediation are still options during the screening process.

Arbitration and mediation remain options under the bill.

Arbitration is an out-of-court dispute resolution process and may cost thousands of dollars in filing fees alone, a price out of reach for many people, according to supporters of the measure. They also argue that arbitration costs deter patients from pursuing legitimate claims.

The medical community has largely opposed Bill 112, arguing that it would adversely impact health care on the island.

What does it mean to 'afford' arbitration?

Guam law mandates that a medical malpractice arbitration panel must include an attorney, a physician and someone who is neither a doctor, lawyer nor representative of a health care institution or insurance company. A minimum of two panelists must be Guam residents.

A claimant may file a case with any arbitration organization but not all organizations accommodate the requirements in law. The American Arbitration Association is specifically named in the law and has been noted in court cases and public testimony as it appears to be one of the few organizations available to arbitrate Guam cases.

Filing fees for the AAA depend on the claim and can range up to $10,000, according to Terlaje. In contrast, the local court filing fee is $300 regardless of the claim. There are other costs associated with arbitration, such as payment to the arbitrators, and expert witnesses, the latter of which would still apply under Bill 112.

Federal court question

Late last year, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona, of the CNMI, requested guidance from the Supreme Court of Guam on whether mandatory arbitration could be "equitably excused" when an indigent party cannot afford nonadministrative fees and there are no alternate means of completing arbitration.

This question is the result of a limited consolidation at the district court between Wendy Nicholas and Marco Dela Rosa, two claimants who challenged the constitutionality of the arbitration law as part of their malpractice claims. Both cases involve the Guam Orthapaedic Clinic. Nicholas' complaint includes the Guam Regional Medical City.

The Supreme Court refrained from answering, however, wanting first to establish whether the plaintiffs could afford arbitration.

Now, the cases are stayed as the parties pursue either mediation or arbitration.

But before this, the defendants submitted memorandums discussing the Supreme Court's response and what it means to afford arbitration.

Lawyers: Claimants can borrow money

R. Todd Thompson, representing Dr. Ruben Arafiles of the orthopedic clinic, stated that Manglona's question and the response to it focused on the "ability to arbitrate" and not "abstract indigence."

Essentially, Thompson argued that even though the claimants may have established that they are low-income, they hadn't shown that they could not find ways to pay for arbitration. He added: "During these challenging economic times, few but the most fortunate among us have liquid cash on hand sufficient to finance an arbitration proceeding. Most of us would need, at a minimum, to liquidate one or more assets or borrow money in order to do so. But that does not mean most people cannot 'afford' to arbitrate."

According to Thompson, ethics rules permit a lawyer to advance costs whether the client is indigent or not, and if a lawyer isn't willing, there is a consumer legal funding industry that can provide loans, given certain parameters.

"And, of course, (medical malpractice) claimants are always free to seek funding from alternative sources, such as by obtaining informal loans from friends or relatives," Thompson stated.

Patrick Civille, counsel to GRMC, stated that the record did not support Nicholas' claims on being indigent, as she has family resources she could access, despite being unemployed with a meager savings, nor did she try to find alternative means to pay for arbitration.

Civille said arbitration costs burden all litigants in a case, and anyone without significant cash sums would have to take some action to pay for arbitration.

Those actions, Civille suggested, may include finding a lawyer to advance costs, selling assets, borrowing from institutions or family, taking out a mortgage, or seeking financing from a business that funds litigations.

However, in both the Nicholas and Dela Rosa cases, the defendants offered alternatives, deviating from requirements in Guam law, to reduce the cost of arbitration for the claimants.

GRMC offered to first go through mediation and if that fails, they will proceed with arbitration with an organization other than the AAA and with a single arbitrator.

Arafiles offered to advance arbitration expenses up front, with the caveat that a single arbitrator is used and the Guam resident requirement of the arbitration law is waived. This rendered the issue of affordability moot, his attorney stated.