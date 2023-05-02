Rules in Honolulu eased for Guam passengers in transit

The voice of Guam has been heard across the Pacific in Hawaii, where travelers transiting through Honolulu International Airport no longer have to clear inspection before catching their connecting flights - just in time for summer vacation.

"This is a very big win for Guam,” Sen. Jesse Lujan stated in a press release Monday. "I am very grateful for (Hawaii) Gov. Josh Green, United Airlines directors Samuel Shinohara from Guam, and Dan Weiss from Global, and any related parties who took action, and answered our call for help."

The senator received a screenshot early Monday morning of an internal communications notice that updated the Honolulu transit process.

“Effective April 28, 2023, all connecting customers arriving off (United Airlines Flight 200) from (Guam), will now have the opportunity to relinquish their check-in bags to a baggage transfer agent immediately upon exiting the Customs hall. Connecting customers no longer have to clear Agriculture inspection nor check-in their bags at the United ticket counter at Lobby 8. Upon completion, connecting customers can now proceed directly to the TSA Checkpoint 3 to enter the concourse for their connecting flight,” Lujan said the statement read.

Lujan has not received direct communication from Green, but believes that the Honolulu transit update "was the result of a collective effort from the Hawaii governor’s office, Honolulu airport operations and United Airlines, in response to his requests.”

"The senator thinks they collaborated to alleviate the burdensome situation that has been imposed on Guam travelers transiting to destinations beyond Honolulu,” Lujan’s office told The Guam Daily Post.

Lujan's letter

The transit process update follows a letter Lujan wrote to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, imploring him to modify the procedures Guam passengers were subject to in transit to the U.S. and make them simpler.

"I knew the entire transiting process could be streamlined and modified, and be made simpler for Guam-based passengers. So I first wrote to United Airlines, asking them to address the issue, but the airline told me that they were only following the procedures put in place by Hawaii authorities. I then decided to write to Gov. Green to request relief and assistance for our people. And thankfully, in a combined effort, they worked together and responded in our favor,” Lujan said.

Prior to the update, Guam travelers had to go through the same process as passengers whose final destination is Hawaii, despite being a domestic flight.

“Guam is a U.S. territory, and we are U.S. citizens flying to other parts of the United States. It made no sense for Guam passengers, who are only transiting through Honolulu on the way to the U.S. mainland, to undergo an agriculture inspection by the State of Hawaii,” Lujan said.

Ahead of summer break, one of the busiest travel periods for Guam residents, Lujan’s office said, he "believes this change should improve streamlining the transit of passengers. Simplifying the steps to make the travel experience more user-friendly will significantly impact passenger transits, especially during peak travel times."