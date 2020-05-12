Certain Guam employees affected by the pandemic have another chance at getting higher unemployment benefits, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators on Monday.

That's because of the so-called "earnings disregard," a value subtracted from a worker's earned income prior to determining eligibility and benefit amount under the federal unemployment relief programs.

"That's another complication in this process," Dell'Isola told senators during an informational session on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

For Guam, the "earnings disregard" is $150, which applies only to those who are partially employed or who have reduced work hours as a direct result of COVID-19.

To understand how this works, Labor gave three examples.

A worker who is a part-time employee making $15 an hour will have gross earnings of $450 if he works 30 hours a week.

As Guam employees and employers now understand, earning $450 a week does not qualify one to receive the PUA benefit, which is up to $345 a week.

However, because of the "earnings disregard" of $150 on Guam, that same employee earning $450 a week will have $150 of his earnings disregarded.

As a result, his new earnings become $300. That automatically qualifies him to receive PUA of $45.

According to U.S. Labor guidelines, anyone who receives $1 to $345 in PUA benefits automatically is entitled to the additional $600 in FPUC through July.

The same employee is now eligible to receive $645 a week.

A second example is an employee earning $15 an hour for 35 hours a week, and is therefore earning $525 a week.

If $150 of that is "disregarded," the amount becomes $375, which is still higher than then $345 a week threshold. The employee is therefore not entitled to PUA and FPUC benefits.

The last example is a part-time employee making $9 an hour and working 38 hours a week, for a $342 gross income a week.

Because of the $150 earnings disregard, that person's PUA benefit ends up $153 plus the $600 FPUC aid. That's for a total of $753 in weekly unemployment benefits.

"Without the earnings disregard, this same individual would have received only $603," Guam Labor said.

Not 'live' yet

At the information hearing, senators asked Dell'Isola and Labor Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Cho about the unemployment benefits' funding and how soon displaced employees can get the help they need.

While Guam expects to receive the initial federal allotment of $276 million this week, employees still won't be able to file their application because the software is still not live, Labor officials said.

Dell'Isola said until the software is up and running, the application process for affected workers cannot begin.

As of Monday, there's no telling when the application process will go live although Labor earlier said it would happen before the end of May.

Guam Labor, using sole-source procurement, awarded $791,850 to Florida-based Geographic Solutions Inc. for a computer software that is key to rolling out the PUA and FPUC benefits programs.

Cho assured senators that Guam Labor and the contractor have been working non-stop to ensure integrity in the process and that there won't be software glitches and crashes.

U.S. Labor, according to Dell'Isola and Cho, approved Guam's requested budget of $924 million for the unemployment benefits program. They said the federal agency also approved the implementation plan, but with some modifications.

12,262 employees affected

As of Monday morning, 734 employers reported that 12,262 of their employees lost their jobs, got furloughed or got pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's about 32% of the estimated 38,000 employees who will apply for PUA and FPUC benefits.

While waiting for the software and the employee application process to begin, Dell'Isola called on employers, senators and others in the community to help affected workers prepare their documents electronically.

This means having scanned copies of employer certification, pay stubs and other documents, so that employees can easily complete their online application.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, the legislative chair on Labor, said she's thankful that Labor took the time to answer questions and address senators' concerns.

"It’s been more than two months since workers have begun to lose their jobs and income due to this pandemic. Nobody in government should be completely satisfied with how long it’s taken to get assistance to these residents, but I know GDOL is working tirelessly to get us to that point," Lee said in a statement.