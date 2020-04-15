Ruling in Puerto Rico case could boost Guam lawsuit

A Guam resident fighting for federal disability aid has asked the district court to look into a recent appeals court ruling that concluded that it is unconstitutional for the federal government to deny Supplemental Security Income disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico.

Just like Puerto Rico, Guam is not part of the SSI disability benefits program.

Guam resident Katrina Schaller, who has a permanent disability, sued the Social Security Administration in 2018 for denying disabilities assistance to Guam residents.

Schaller's lawsuit is now awaiting a decision from Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam.

On Tuesday, Schaller alerted Tydingco-Gatewood to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's April 10 decision, holding that excluding Puerto Rico residents from SSI is "not rationally related to a legitimate government interest."

Through her attorneys, Schaller filed a notice of supplemental authority.

"The decision we are sending the chief judge is highly relevant to the question of whether it is wrong for the federal government to discriminate against residents of Guam by denying them SSI benefits," said one of Schaller's attorneys, Michael F. Williams of Kirland & Ellis in Washington, D.C.

That 45-page federal court appeals decision affirms the decision of the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico, which concluded that denying American citizens' SSI benefits "simply because they reside in Puerto Rico is by no means rational."

Because of this exclusion, Guam residents with disabilities and their families do not have access to about $783 or $1,175 a month in SSI benefits.

That amount could help with food, clothing, shelter and other basic needs, not only for people with disabilities but also those who are blind or at least 65 years old.

These SSI disabilities benefits are available to eligible individuals living in the states, the District of Columbia and the CNMI.

Besides Guam and Puerto Rico, also not included in this program are American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Guam and Greensburg

Katrina Schaller and her twin sister Leslie have suffered from myotonic dystrophy since birth. It's a debilitating, degenerative genetic disorder that severely inhibits muscle function and other critical aspects of daily life.

The difference is that Katrina, who lives on Guam, is ineligible to receive the same disabilities benefits that her twin sister Leslie receives, which is about $800 a month. Leslie lives in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

In January 2019, Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced H.R. 2018, which seeks to include Guam in the SSI disability benefits program.

The bill got the backings of Puerto Rico and the Hispanic Caucus but has yet to pass the House.