Neighborhood Crime Watch Program The Guam Police Department and the Tamuning Mayor's Office are hosting a Neighborhood Crime Watch meeting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5. Anyone with questions can call 671-646-5211.

A man who was running through Tumon on Sunday was forced to fight off three people who were apparently trying to rob him in broad daylight.

Details of the incident were circulated in a message sent on social media on Monday to alert the community to be vigilant.

According to the message, the victim was running in Tumon around 3 p.m. on Sunday near The Plaza shopping center when three young men jumped him and tried to beat him with tree branches.

The thieves continuously punched him, aiming for his head, as they attempted to take his pouch, the message reads.

The runner was able to defend himself and eventually scare off the trio.

The victim was not injured.

“It is very scary,” said Louise Rivera, Mayor of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon. “There’s a lot of things that have been happening over the past few days. I don’t know what kind of mentality they are going through. We just more than ever need everyone to be very vigilant.”

Rivera said recent criminal activity will be discussed during her village’s neighborhood crime watch meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“Hopefully, we can bring this to light with this meeting and make sure people are aware,” she said. “We have camera’s all over the place so they should knock off this terrible criminal activity.”