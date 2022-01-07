Politicians seeking to run for governor, senator or some other elected post this year can start requesting and receiving a candidate packet from the Guam Election Commission on Friday.

About 57 seats are up for grabs this year including attorney general, and congressional delegate, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The candidacy filing fee has remained $100, which was set at least four decades ago.

In light of pandemic restrictions, the commission recommends that potential candidates complete the request for an electronic candidate packet by visiting http://gec.guam.gov/candidates on Friday.

GEC will then send via email the electronic candidate packets, which will include all the forms and manuals necessary to run for public office.

Prospective candidates who require hard copy packets may visit the GEC office on the second floor of the Oka Building on Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning. GEC moved out of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña last year.

Early voting and homebound voting for the primary election will be from July 28 to Aug. 19.

For the general election, early voting and homebound voting will run from Oct. 10 to 31.

4 potential candidates

Only four potential teams have so far filed an organizational report with GEC, meaning they can start raising and spending campaign funds in excess of $250.

They include the Committee to Re-elect Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and the committees to re-elect Sens. James Moylan and Sen. Joe San Agustin. Moylan is considering a run for delegate if Delegate Michael San Nicolas runs for governor.

San Nicolas' team so far filed an organizational report for delegate, while still weighing a decision to run for governor.

Seminars

GEC is also encouraging potential candidates and their treasurers to attend a candidate seminar at the GEC conference room in Tamuning.

Because space is limited, GEC encourages reservations for the seminars by calling (671) 477-9791.

The candidate seminars run from Jan. 26 to July 14.