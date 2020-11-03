A three-way delegate race raises the possibility of a runoff election between the top two vote-getters, but there are different views about it.

"Ultimately, that decision rests on the will of the people, not the party," Democratic Party of Guam Executive Director Chirag Bhojwani said on Monday.

A runoff election would be required if no one garners the required 50% plus one of all votes cast in the three-way delegate race.

The cancellation of the primary election and the automatic advancement of all delegate candidates to the General Election changed the dynamic of this particular contest.

Instead of choosing only between a Republican and a Democrat, voters in the general election now have to choose between two Democrats and one Republican.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat and former Del. Robert Underwood, and Republican Sen. Wil Castro.

Castro's deputy campaign manager, Chris Roberto, believes there won't be a runoff election because the Republican candidate, he said, is a "strong" one that people can depend on to represent their interests in Washington, D.C.

Jerry Crisostomo, a Republican member of the Guam Election Commission, said he does not anticipate a runoff election for the congressional race.

"Whoever wins will exceed the 50% threshold. However, if there is a runoff between the GOP candidate and a Democratic candidate, it is likely that the GOP candidate may just surprisingly win given a split between the two Democratic candidates," he said.

Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at UOG and a Guam election expert, thinks it's a "50-50 for a runoff."

"The early polls and office voting may have created enough of an edge for Underwood to get 50% plus 1," McNinch said. "If a runoff does happen, Underwood should get 54% to 56%, all else equal."

San Nicolas, a former member of the Guam Legislature seeking a second term as delegate, has been recovering at home after he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia and was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital. There was no comment from him as to the possibility of a runoff, as of Monday night.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said should there be a runoff election for delegate, it will be held on Nov. 17.

The commission attached a federal absentee ballot to the off-island absentee ballot package that Guam voters can use in case of a runoff election for delegate.

Compared to a primary or general election with more than 20 choices in multiple offices, a runoff is a very simple choice between two candidates, McNinch said.

"It is far faster and actually a better method for delegate and governor elections than the primary. For the election commission, the organization of a runoff is very deliberate and simple," he said.