Guam Election Commission officials on Sunday said there's enough funding - about $365,000 - to hold a congressional delegate runoff election. The commission also announced Nov. 20 as the tentative date for vote recounts for the Yigo mayoral and Guam Education Board races followed by certification of general election results.

Further legal review is needed to finalize the Nov. 20 certification of voting results, which was earlier scheduled for Nov. 18, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Certification of the results of the Nov. 17 delegate runoff election, however, can happen only by the Dec. 2 deadline to receive and count provisional ballots.

GEC, in a board meeting Sunday, announced the Nov. 9 start of the seven-day early voting period for the runoff election between Del. Michael San Nicolas and fellow Democrat former Del. Robert Underwood.

San Nicolas got the highest number of votes in the three-way delegate race Nov. 3, but fell short of the 50%-plus-one threshold to be declared the winner.

Underwood, as the second highest vote-getter, will face San Nicolas in the runoff. Republican Sen. Wil Castro landed in third place.

Had the primary election not been canceled, Castro would have faced off with either San Nicolas or Underwood in the general election.

Ballot printing, voter turnout

The election commission on Sunday started printing some of the estimated 33,000 ballots election officials expect will be needed for the runoff election.

Election officials including Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo project that voter turnout for the runoff race could be much lower than the 52% recorded in the general election, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to claim lives and infect Guam residents nearly every day.

The first batch of printed ballots will be used for today's start of early voting in the GEC office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. Early voters can walk into the office on the third floor of the building or use curbside voting in front of the building.

GEC officials also said that anyone who was registered to vote in the general election is eligible to vote in the runoff election, regardless of whether they voted in the general election.

Those who are not registered voters may not register now just to vote in the runoff election, GEC officials said. They can register only after the runoff election, in preparation for the 2022 elections.

Recount

The recount of votes for the Yigo mayoral race and the votes for two candidates for the Guam Education Board will be the first order of business for GEC at 8 a.m. Nov. 20, unless the schedule is revised.

The top two vote-getters for the Yigo mayoral race are separated by only eight votes – well within the margins of the less-than-2% threshold that triggers an automatic recount.

Republican Anthony Sanchez got 779 votes, and Democrat Frances Lizama finished with 771 votes in the race for Yigo mayor.

In the Guam Education Board race, 10 candidates vied for six positions and those in the No. 6 and No. 7 spots were separated by only 77 votes, which again is well within the margin of the less-than-2% threshold for a recount.

Education board candidate Robert Crisostomo was No. 6 with 9,255 votes, while Deborah Ellen got 9,178. GEC will recount only the vote totals for Crisostomo and Ellen.

Budget modification

Initially, GEC members were concerned there may not be enough money for a runoff election, but Pangelinan said after working with the Department of Administration, officials were able to do "budget modification to transfer money into the right categories."

She said there are carryover funds from prior fiscal years that GEC is using.

This means GEC does not need to make a request to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for a fund transfer or a legislative appropriation, officials said.

Part of the cost of the runoff election is the temporary hiring of 335 precinct officials for $450 each, and 150 election workers.

The election workers include polling site managers who will be paid $250 each, poll maintenance workers who will be paid $210 each, and screeners for $200 each.

Revised timeline

GEC officials will reconvene for the runoff test election at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the election return center at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

In Sunday's meeting, the GEC board adopted this tentative timeline, subject to further legal review: