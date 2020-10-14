Russian asylum-seekers protest at Guam airport

For the second time in the last two months, Sara Klark and Viktoriia Lobova, both seeking asylum in the United States from their home country of Russia, held a protest on Guam, hoping to draw attention to their plight.

The women said Tuesday they are not being afforded due process in their quest for asylum. Klark said she came to Guam to escape racism she said she experienced because she is half Black. Lobova said she had to leave Russia because of persecution due to her political beliefs.

In September, the two, along with more than a dozen other protesters who claim to be in similar situations, protested in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Tamuning.

On Tuesday, Klark and Lobova protested and held signs that read “We demand (a) credible fear interview and we can’t wait anymore” and “Total ignoring of women’s cases is discrimination” outside the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

The women and certain other Russian asylum-seekers on the island have previously stated their request for asylum is being ignored and they have not been granted an interview to show they have a credible fear of persecution or torture if they return to Russia.

If an asylum officer finds they do not have a credible fear of persecution or torture, they can request a review by an immigration judge, according to ICE's general process.

Klark and the other protesters hope they'll be heard by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who work at the airport terminal.

“That is the reason why we are here,” said Klark, gesturing toward the airport terminal.

The women arrived at 9 a.m. and said they plan to stay through the evening, although Klark said an airport police officer told them they could be arrested.

“And we will come tomorrow,” added Klark.

“GIAA does have a policy in place that guides picketing and demonstrations,” said Elfrie Koshiba, a program coordinator at the Guam International Airport Authority.

According to the airport rules, “Only the entrance road to the airport and only up to a point 500 feet from the passenger terminal may be used for lawful picketing and for demonstrations of a similar, lawful nature.”