Holding signs that read “Pay attention to us” and “We need answers,” a group of about 20 Russian asylum-seekers gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Tamuning on Friday to protest what they say is a protracted lag in the processing of their asylum status.

Among them was Sara Klark, who came to Guam in January 2019 from Moscow to seek asylum because of her ethnicity, she said.

“I have a problem with the racism in Russia because I am half Black. I am coming here seeking asylum. Russia is a place where only white people live so there are a lot of problems with beatings,” Klark said, adding that there is no help from the authorities. In Russia, she said, “Police are actually racist, too.”

When she arrived on the island, Klark, who worked as a data analyst and holds a master’s degree in her field, expected to get a work permit within months.

“They told me the whole process should be in four months, but it’s now one and a half years and I don’t even have an interview,” she said.

In that time, the 26-year-old has struggled to survive with some help from her mother in Russia.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, pushed her situation from bad to worse.

“Yes, it has started to be harder because my mom was helping me before COVID and now she lost her job and she doesn’t have work in Russia, too, which means no one can help me,” Klark said.

Now she is staying with a friend but she cannot stay there indefinitely, she said.

“I don’t know where to go, maybe the beach, I guess,” she said.

Klark estimated there are about 50 Russians who are on Guam with work permits awaiting immigration hearings and another 30 who are still awaiting interviews.

The Guam Daily Post contacted ICE for comment by email but no response was received as of press time.

Klark said three women at the protest are seeking a "credible fear" interview. In that interview, an ICE officer interviews the asylum-seeker to determine if the individual has a credible fear of returning to the country of origin. Klark said each asylum-seeker must complete the hearing to move forward in the process of obtaining a Social Security number and work permit. Other protesters are seeking immigration hearings.

As grueling as the wait is, Klark said, returning to Russia is not an option.

“I can’t think this way,” she said.